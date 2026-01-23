Deborah Ann Miller Sells 700 Shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 700 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $76,888.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 59,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,198.56. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 22nd, Deborah Ann Miller sold 14,300 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,575,288.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,589 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $251,547.24.

On Monday, January 5th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 4,363 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $424,607.16.

On Monday, November 17th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 24,200 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $2,553,100.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 21,800 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $2,248,888.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NUVL traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 448,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,348. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $113.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 88,489 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company’s research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent’s lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

