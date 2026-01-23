UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $16.66 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $354.74 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $321.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.96.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $386.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.75.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

