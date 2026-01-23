Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $13.54 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 54.2% during the second quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Ross Stores by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $221.00 price target on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.41.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $187.01 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $194.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Stories

