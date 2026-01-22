Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $13.85. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $15.0450, with a volume of 1,552,705 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.29%.The firm had revenue of $851.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 96.7% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 3,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $29,440,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,236,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,423,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,205 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,006,804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 896,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 896,056 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

