Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 3,723 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.08 per share, with a total value of $246,015.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,465,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,151,120.96. This represents a 0.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,541 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $288,943.83.

On Thursday, January 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,654 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.35 per share, with a total value of $294,830.90.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $319,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,162 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.52 per share, with a total value of $978,252.24.

On Monday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,508 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.19 per share, for a total transaction of $610,318.52.

On Thursday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,479 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,500.09.

On Friday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,152 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $257,548.56.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,598 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.78 per share, with a total value of $215,088.44.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,280 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.80 per share, for a total transaction of $202,704.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,770 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $529,006.40.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of ASA traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,057. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $72.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 73,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

