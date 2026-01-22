Promising Casino Stocks To Watch Now – January 22nd

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and PENN Entertainment are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate casinos, resorts, or other gambling and gaming platforms (including online wagering). For investors they represent a cyclical, consumer-discretionary sector—potential sources of growth and dividend income but also subject to heavy regulation, tourism- and event-driven demand swings, and higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.
DraftKings (DKNG)
DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.
MGM Resorts International (MGM)
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
PENN Entertainment (PENN)
PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
