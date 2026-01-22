Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Position in Equity Residential $EQR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $34,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $61,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.6%

EQR opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The company had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 91.42%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.