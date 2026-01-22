Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Invests $14.65 Million in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,646,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Incyte as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,730,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 21.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,519,000 after buying an additional 1,465,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $96,776,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 8,091.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,897,000 after buying an additional 1,233,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $82,485,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY opened at $104.67 on Thursday. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $112.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $119.00 target price on Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In related news, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,184,063.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,017.24. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $289,017.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,238.82. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,897 shares of company stock worth $9,869,376. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

