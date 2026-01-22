Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $127.13

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Netflix from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $85.36 on Monday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.91. The stock has a market cap of $361.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus on EPS and showed healthy revenue and subscriber gains (Netflix passed ~325M paid members), supporting the underlying streaming business. Reuters: Netflix beats revenue estimates

Q4 results beat consensus on EPS and showed healthy revenue and subscriber gains (Netflix passed ~325M paid members), supporting the underlying streaming business. Positive Sentiment: Advertising revenue is accelerating (management cited ~$1.5B in ad revenue for 2025), giving Netflix a clear monetization lever beyond subscriptions. Deadline: Ad revenue update

Advertising revenue is accelerating (management cited ~$1.5B in ad revenue for 2025), giving Netflix a clear monetization lever beyond subscriptions. Positive Sentiment: Heavy option activity has drawn attention — some coverage frames the volume as bullish interest (increased calls alongside puts can signal trader conviction and potential upside positioning). MSN: Options activity

Heavy option activity has drawn attention — some coverage frames the volume as bullish interest (increased calls alongside puts can signal trader conviction and potential upside positioning). Neutral Sentiment: Netflix amended its Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) bid to an all?cash structure — this reduces stock-contingency risk and could speed approval, but concentrates the cash burden on Netflix. Regulators will scrutinize the bids. CNBC: All-cash WBD bid

Netflix amended its Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) bid to an all?cash structure — this reduces stock-contingency risk and could speed approval, but concentrates the cash burden on Netflix. Regulators will scrutinize the bids. Neutral Sentiment: EU antitrust authorities plan to review rival bids for Warner Bros at the same time, creating an unusual regulatory timeline that could affect deal timing and uncertainty. Reuters: EU review

EU antitrust authorities plan to review rival bids for Warner Bros at the same time, creating an unusual regulatory timeline that could affect deal timing and uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Conservative near?term guidance (Q1 EPS guided below some Street expectations) disappointed investors and was the immediate catalyst for the sell?off despite the quarterly beat. ProactiveInvestors: Guidance misses

Conservative near?term guidance (Q1 EPS guided below some Street expectations) disappointed investors and was the immediate catalyst for the sell?off despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: Management paused the share?buyback program to preserve cash for the WBD transaction — removes a shareholder-friendly capital return and raises near?term cash allocation concerns. TalkMarkets: Buyback pause

Management paused the share?buyback program to preserve cash for the WBD transaction — removes a shareholder-friendly capital return and raises near?term cash allocation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Company plans to increase content/program spending (~+10% in 2026), which could compress margins in the short term and contributed to a weaker margin outlook cited by analysts. Financial Post: Content spend

Company plans to increase content/program spending (~+10% in 2026), which could compress margins in the short term and contributed to a weaker margin outlook cited by analysts. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets and highlighted deal, guidance and margin risk; coupled with recent insider selling, these factors amplified downside momentum. Benzinga: Analyst reactions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 127,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,003,886.08. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,179.80. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,653,599 shares of company stock worth $173,141,263 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,359,801,000 after buying an additional 360,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,234,278,000 after buying an additional 229,182 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $584,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.