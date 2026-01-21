Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $44.76, but opened at $48.34. Karooooo shares last traded at $45.2010, with a volume of 17,055 shares.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $81.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.04 million. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.876-2.049 EPS.

Key Karooooo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Karooooo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its position in Karooooo by 260.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the third quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Karooooo by 465.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

Karooooo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of telematics software-as-a-service solutions for vehicle and fleet management. Through its flagship platform, the company delivers real-time GPS tracking, stolen vehicle recovery and driver behaviour analytics, enabling commercial fleets and automotive insurers to optimise operations, increase safety and reduce costs.

Karooooo’s SaaS platform integrates proprietary hardware devices with cloud-based analytics and mobile applications. Customers gain access to live vehicle location data, engine diagnostics, route planning tools and customizable reporting dashboards.

Featured Articles

