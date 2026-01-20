Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Up 19.3% in December

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,997,536 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 25,152,856 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,060,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,060,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This trade represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 287,500 shares of company stock worth $65,892,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,643,613,000 after acquiring an additional 285,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and raised price targets (TD Cowen to $450, Rosenblatt reaffirmed Buy at $500, Stifel raised to $360) are driving buy-side momentum and supporting upside expectations. Analyst Upgrades

Multiple analyst upgrades and raised price targets (TD Cowen to $450, Rosenblatt reaffirmed Buy at $500, Stifel raised to $360) are driving buy-side momentum and supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Micron management and coverage indicate an “unprecedented” DRAM/HBM shortage with near-100% sell-through to AI customers — a supply-driven tightness that can sustain pricing and margins. Nvidia’s Gain, Your Loss

Micron management and coverage indicate an “unprecedented” DRAM/HBM shortage with near-100% sell-through to AI customers — a supply-driven tightness that can sustain pricing and margins. Positive Sentiment: Strategic capacity expansion — Micron’s announced purchase of Powerchip’s Taiwan fab for ~$1.8B and the New York megafab groundbreaking — signals longer-term supply growth to capture AI demand. These moves underpin revenue/earnings growth expectations. Micron to Buy Taiwan Plant

Strategic capacity expansion — Micron’s announced purchase of Powerchip’s Taiwan fab for ~$1.8B and the New York megafab groundbreaking — signals longer-term supply growth to capture AI demand. These moves underpin revenue/earnings growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO and executives have publicly discussed efforts to ramp supply (interviews and media coverage), which reassures investors but implies multi-year execution and regulatory steps. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Interview

CEO and executives have publicly discussed efforts to ramp supply (interviews and media coverage), which reassures investors but implies multi-year execution and regulatory steps. Neutral Sentiment: Strong volume and group momentum (memory/AI stock lists, new 52-week highs) are amplifying the move; that can attract momentum traders but also quicken volatility. 52-Week High Coverage

Strong volume and group momentum (memory/AI stock lists, new 52-week highs) are amplifying the move; that can attract momentum traders but also quicken volatility. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators warn of heavy near-term capex requirements and execution risk — large factory builds and acquisitions could pressure free cash flow and returns if demand or pricing softens. Seeking Alpha: Capex Risk

Analysts and commentators warn of heavy near-term capex requirements and execution risk — large factory builds and acquisitions could pressure free cash flow and returns if demand or pricing softens. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling (multiple senior exec sales reported) is being noticed by the market and can be interpreted as a cautionary signal despite some insider buys. QuiverQuant Insider/Market Buzz

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.03. The stock had a trading volume of 48,723,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,600,188. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $381.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $410.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

