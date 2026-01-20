Short Interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Declines By 21.8%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,039 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 16,674 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 12,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,716. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.89.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.73. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.33% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kiora Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: KPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for serious eye diseases. The company’s research efforts focus on modulating immune and neurological pathways in the eye to address conditions that currently have limited treatment options. Kiora’s approach combines small-molecule immunomodulators with advanced gene-based and optogenetic technologies to preserve and restore vision.

The company’s lead product candidate, KIO-100 (PP-001), is an intravitreal formulation designed to inhibit key inflammatory pathways implicated in non-infectious uveitis and other autoimmune ocular disorders.

