Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 104,010 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 84,761 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,856 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,856 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 886,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,109.60. This represents a 2.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,667,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,367,000 after acquiring an additional 256,721 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,722,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,614 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after buying an additional 60,529 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,066,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 608,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 659,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period.

KYN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: KYN) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on energy infrastructure assets. The fund’s portfolio is primarily composed of equity securities of publicly traded partnerships—including master limited partnerships (MLPs)—and other energy-related companies. Key sectors in its midstream-oriented strategy include the transportation, storage, processing and distribution of natural gas, crude oil and refined products.

Since commencing operations in 2014, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has pursued a dual objective of current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.

