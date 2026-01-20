Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Amentum from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amentum from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amentum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.01. Amentum has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Amentum’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Amentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 55.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 628,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 224,039 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 195.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amentum by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Amentum by 11.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

