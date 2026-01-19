Grocery Stocks To Follow Now – January 19th

Casey’s General Stores, Maplebear, and Conagra Brands are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses are supermarkets, grocery chains, food wholesalers, or suppliers of packaged foods and everyday household staples. Investors treat them as part of the defensive consumer-staples sector because they tend to have steady demand and predictable cash flows, often pay dividends, and typically exhibit modest growth but can face margin pressure from competition, supply costs, and changing consumer habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

