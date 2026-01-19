Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 189964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$139.96 million for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts expect that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru.
