Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 189964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 13.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$139.96 million for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts expect that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

About Dynacor Group

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru.

