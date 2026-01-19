Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 927467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Silver One Resources Trading Up 6.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.76 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona. The company was formerly known as BRS Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Silver One Resources Inc in September 2016.

