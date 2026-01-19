Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 48400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Azarga Metals Trading Up 17.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$13.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp. in May 2016. Azarga Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in White Rock, Canada.

