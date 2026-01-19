Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$165.57 and last traded at C$165.06, with a volume of 14648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$162.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on SII. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from C$100.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$132.00 price objective on Sprott and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.75.
Sprott Trading Up 1.7%
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$90.66 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 28.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sprott Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
