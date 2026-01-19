Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.08.

Shares of MA opened at $539.82 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $484.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $557.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

