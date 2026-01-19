BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 382,760 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 272,286 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.3%

BDJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 311,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,257. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities. The trust pursues an enhanced dividend strategy, focusing on U.S. large-capitalization common stocks with a history of dividend payments. To augment income generation, BDJ may also employ an option overlay strategy, writing covered call options on select securities or indices.

Since commencing operations in 2006, BDJ has been advised by BlackRock Fund Advisors, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

Featured Stories

