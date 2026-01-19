Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Declines By 25.9%

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,948 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 37,742 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,718 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 216,718 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth about $152,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock remained flat at $10.58 during midday trading on Friday. 62,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,463. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks to offer shareholders a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund pursues this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal debt obligations. Its holdings span various sectors of the municipal market, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other tax-exempt instruments issued by U.S. states, cities, counties and municipal authorities.

The fund’s portfolio typically combines investment-grade and below-investment-grade (high-yield) municipal securities, allowing it to balance income potential with credit quality considerations.

