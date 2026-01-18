Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Declines By 24.1%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 445,314 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 586,355 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,892 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 565,892 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,276 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 37.0% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 106,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 23.2% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 243,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HBIO. Zacks Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 263,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,839. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes life science research instruments and consumables used by academic, biopharmaceutical and government laboratories worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans cellular physiology, microfluidics, electrophysiology and lab automation, providing tools that enable researchers to study everything from cell behavior and organ function to drug delivery and tissue mechanics.

Through its operating units—most notably Harvard Apparatus, BTX, Radnoti and Warner Instruments—Harvard Bioscience offers a diverse range of scientific equipment including precision pumps, stereotaxic instruments, electroporation and gene delivery systems, perfusion systems and microinjection tools.

Featured Stories

