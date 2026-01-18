CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,388 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 11,338 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. 5,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. CHS has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $30.57.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCP) is a global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. The company operates through two primary segments: energy and agriculture. In its energy segment, CHS markets refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand and supplies wholesale fuel to a network of branded and unbranded retail sites. Its agriculture segment provides grain marketing, oilseed processing, crop nutrients, agronomy services and risk management solutions to producers in North America and key global markets.

The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of offerings designed to support food and energy supply chains.

