Analysts Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target at $257.74

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.3913.

MNDY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $319.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

monday.com stock traded down $6.11 on Friday, reaching $126.70. 2,263,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,797. monday.com has a twelve month low of $126.41 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 103.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The business had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,519,000 after buying an additional 115,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,442,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,717,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,761 shares in the last quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd increased its stake in monday.com by 155.3% in the second quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 877,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 932,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,660,000 after acquiring an additional 490,491 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

