T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Shares Up 28.3% – Here’s What Happened

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report) rose 28.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.2262 and last traded at $17.0890. Approximately 6,900,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 14,158,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.88 million, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 5.00.
T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a yield of 327.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.
About T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF
The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.
