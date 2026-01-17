T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Shares Up 28.3% – Here’s What Happened

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report) rose 28.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.2262 and last traded at $17.0890. Approximately 6,900,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 14,158,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.88 million, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 5.00.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a yield of 327.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

About T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF ( BATS:NVDX Free Report ) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

