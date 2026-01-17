49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Shares Up 50% – Here’s Why

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 152,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 56,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe. It focuses on resource issuers with exploration programs in Saskatchewan. The firm also seeks to co-invest. 49 North Resources Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

