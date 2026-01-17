Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,716,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,041 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 146.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,672 shares in the company, valued at $446,491.84. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $299,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 3,042,210 shares in the company, valued at $10,282,669.80. This represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $541.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 38.03%.The business had revenue of $121.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -29.91%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high?quality, transit?oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine’s portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live?work?play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

