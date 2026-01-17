Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 262.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 938 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 4.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 1.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NVR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NVR by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952.70. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,547.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7,411.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,690.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 5.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.89%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $130.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $8,500.00 to $8,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,443.00.

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

