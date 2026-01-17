Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) Receives $103.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMA shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Macro Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Macro Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macro Bank from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Macro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Macro Bank by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Macro Bank by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Macro Bank by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Macro Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of BMA opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Macro Bank has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The bank reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.06). Macro Bank had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Macro Bank will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.3585 per share. This is a positive change from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Macro Bank’s payout ratio is currently 194.57%.

Macro Bank (NYSE: BMA) is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

