Short Interest in Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Increases By 109.7%

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 39,272 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the December 15th total of 18,731 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 39.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Oppenheimer stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $401.94 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a full-service investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company provides a broad array of financial services to individual, institutional and corporate clients. Its core competencies include equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, underwriting and merger-and-acquisition advisory.

In the wealth management segment, Oppenheimer offers tailored investment solutions, comprehensive financial planning and retirement strategies.

