Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 1,045 Shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $73,202.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 341,658 shares in the company, valued at $23,933,142.90. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 4,648 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $327,219.20.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 31,450 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $2,396,175.50.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,959,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,243. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.59. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 352.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rubrik from $113.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $110.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

