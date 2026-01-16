Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,945 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 70,787 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSE was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

