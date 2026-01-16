Draco Evolution AI ETF (NYSEARCA:DRAI) Short Interest Up 84.6% in December

Draco Evolution AI ETF (NYSEARCA:DRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,330 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 4,513 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Draco Evolution AI ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DRAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.73. 2,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175. Draco Evolution AI ETF has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43.

About Draco Evolution AI ETF

The Draco Evolution AI ETF (DRAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, investing in diverse asset classes such as US equities, gold, bonds, and currencies. The portfolio may include inverse and leveraged exposure DRAI was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Draco.

