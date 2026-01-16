Draco Evolution AI ETF (NYSEARCA:DRAI) Short Interest Up 84.6% in December

Draco Evolution AI ETF (NYSEARCA:DRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,330 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the December 15th total of 4,513 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Draco Evolution AI ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:DRAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.73. 2,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175. Draco Evolution AI ETF has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43.
About Draco Evolution AI ETF
