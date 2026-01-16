Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Short Interest Up 49.6% in December

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 721,780 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the December 15th total of 482,468 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 333,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,926. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,904,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 331.9% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 612,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 448,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

