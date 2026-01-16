Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,534,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 678,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 12.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon. It also entered into an option agreement to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine project located in British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Kent Exploration Inc and changed its name to Bayhorse Silver Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading

