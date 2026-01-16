WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.05 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $39.05 million and $1.64 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,857.02 or 0.99773880 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94,719.44 or 0.99629173 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,533,067,044 coins and its circulating supply is 4,527,718,448 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. WAX has a current supply of 4,532,767,170.76661491 with 4,527,418,577.81093502 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.00859947 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $1,591,574.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.