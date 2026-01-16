Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.60. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 2,557 shares changing hands.
Kumba Iron Ore Trading Down 0.3%
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.
About Kumba Iron Ore
Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.
Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.
