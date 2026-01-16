Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Insider Sells £9,826.94 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 16,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58, for a total transaction of £9,826.94.

LON PMI traded down GBX 1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 50. 1,434,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,052. The stock has a market cap of £78.79 million, a PE ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 1.22. Premier Miton Group plc has a one year low of GBX 40.99 and a one year high of GBX 78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.57.

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Miton Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Miton Group plc will post 7.1593533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

