Velas (VLX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $216.14 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00004473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,764,304,288 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

