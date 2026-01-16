Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 2,291 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 223.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $423.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $249.15 and a 52-week high of $426.86. The stock has a market cap of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.91.
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional flows and “flight-to-safety” narrative continue to support GLD — MarketBeat highlights heavy institutional/central-bank buying and record AUM for the SPDR Gold Trust, which underpins a structural price floor for GLD. The 2026 Survival Kit: Gold, Defense, and Trash
- Positive Sentiment: Broker bullishness on medium-term upside — UBS says gold should keep rising after fresh record highs, supporting a constructive outlook for GLD shares. Gold prices will keep rising on macroeconomics and geopolitical risk – UBS
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/bull case still intact despite pullbacks — analysts note bulls still control price structure near record levels, so pullbacks could be buying opportunities for GLD. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bulls Hold Control Near Record Levels
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/intra-day technical guides for traders — several Kitco pieces and market analysis provide intra-day entry levels and noise warnings; useful for active traders but less likely to move GLD materially on their own. Gold market analysis for January 15 – key intra-day price entry levels
- Neutral Sentiment: Advisory pieces caution against chasing rallies — options/ income trade ideas suggest some investors may rotate to income strategies rather than buying GLD at peak levels. Don’t chase gold. Use this options trade to earn income instead
- Negative Sentiment: Stronger US dollar and easing geopolitical tensions trimmed safe-haven demand — multiple reports (FXEmpire, WSJ, Kitco) cite a firmer DXY and calmer Iran–U.S. headlines as primary reasons gold slipped below $4,600, pressuring GLD. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Strong DXY, Iran Calm Push Metals Toward $4,600 and $90 Support
- Negative Sentiment: US economic surprises and stronger labor/manufacturing prints lifted the dollar — Philly Fed, NY manufacturing and weekly jobless claims data supported a firmer USD, reducing bullion demand and weighing on GLD. Spot gold at session low $4,581/oz after Philly Fed survey rises 12.6 in January
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term profit-taking/technical correction after record highs — Wall Street coverage notes some mechanical profit-taking and technical reversion risk following the multi-week rally, creating downward pressure on GLD. Gold Declines on Likely Technical Correction, Possible Profit-Taking
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
