Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $15.00 price objective on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dylan Lissette bought 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $70,029.90. Following the acquisition, the director owned 160,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,333.06. This represents a 4.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Series R. Of Um Partners, Llc acquired 12,420 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $119,232.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 628,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,502.40. The trade was a 2.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 92,313 shares of company stock valued at $947,055. 16.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,946,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 875,847 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 814,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 40.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 585,952 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,004,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 483,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 39.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,702,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 483,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.