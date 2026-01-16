Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU) Insider Bradley Valiukas Purchases 625,000 Shares

Kaiser Reef Limited (ASX:KAU – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Valiukas purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$190,625.00.

Kaiser Reef Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Kaiser Reef alerts:

Kaiser Reef Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kaiser Reef Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold projects in Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Stuart Town project; and Macquarie North project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales. It also holds a 100% interest in the Maldon Goldfield located within the central portion of the Bendigo-Ballarat zone of the Lachlan Fold Belt; and the A1 Gold Mine located in Eastern Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Reef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.