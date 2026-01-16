Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Insider Thomas Schwenger Sells 1,000 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $219.13 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.54 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.49 and a 200 day moving average of $269.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeva Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,241,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,265,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,508,000 after acquiring an additional 969,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,039.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,014,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,292,000 after purchasing an additional 925,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.04.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Further Reading

