Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 15,666 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 197.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,792,000 after buying an additional 585,414 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $70.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

