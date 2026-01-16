Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI) Receives $186.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and five have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Huber Research raised Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.80. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $124.32 and a 12-month high of $218.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.54.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real?time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada’s Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK’s Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

