American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 19866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on American Public Education from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

American Public Education Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $731.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.39. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $163.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. American Public Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. 4D Advisors LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,894 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

