Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $26.70. Caledonia Mining shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 1,501,711 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $522.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 88,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 234,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 122,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK?domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company’s flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon?in?leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.

Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.

