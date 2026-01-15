Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $26.70. Caledonia Mining shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 1,501,711 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $522.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.
Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK?domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company’s flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon?in?leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.
Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.
