Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.21. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.2050, with a volume of 258,974 shares changing hands.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE: HIX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade debt instruments. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging-market debt, aiming to generate attractive yield while managing credit and interest rate risk.
The fund may employ leverage through borrowings and the issuance of preferred shares to enhance its income potential.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Fund II
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.