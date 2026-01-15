Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.1429.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd.

Get Zenas BioPharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBIO

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 366,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,865.25. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 13.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 703,838 shares in the last quarter.

Zenas BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of ZBIO stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zenas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

About Zenas BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.